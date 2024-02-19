Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Martin Currie Ltd. purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 421,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 249,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 63,103 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 88,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,819,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,664,000 after buying an additional 3,275,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 80,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.95.

Infosys Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.47. 5,516,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

