Martin Currie Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,456 shares during the period. Cosan accounts for about 1.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $36,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cosan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,187,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,320,000 after buying an additional 126,402 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cosan by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after buying an additional 106,364 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cosan during the second quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Cosan by 73.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 103,350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSAN shares. HSBC upgraded Cosan from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of CSAN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,370. Cosan S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

