Martin Currie Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,161 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 2.3% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $64,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded down $2.95 on Monday, reaching $258.30. 1,369,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $269.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Autodesk

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.