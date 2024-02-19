Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 5,287 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 2.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Veeva Systems worth $71,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Veeva Systems stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.35. 1,014,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,318. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.60.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.