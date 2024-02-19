Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.34% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $87,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.62.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $539.87. 648,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $550.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

