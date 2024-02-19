Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance
MMLP opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.12.
Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -16.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.
