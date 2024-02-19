Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.