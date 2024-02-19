Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLPFree Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

MMLP opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $94.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.12.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,812,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 60.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

