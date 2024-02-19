Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.11), with a volume of 44656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.10).

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,475.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 83.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 83.98.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

