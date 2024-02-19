Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $36,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $468.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,461. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $474.17. The stock has a market cap of $439.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $435.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.