Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Cut by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Mastercard stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $468.13. 2,237,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $474.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

