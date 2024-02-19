Matson (MATX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $117.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. Matson has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at $473,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

