McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.6% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $292.02. 2,837,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,233. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.67 and its 200-day moving average is $279.95.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.