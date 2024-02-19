McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,943 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.02. 2,837,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.95.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

