Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Mexco Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%.
Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
