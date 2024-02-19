MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $124.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other MGP Ingredients news, CEO David Colo bought 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $253,585.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,839 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

