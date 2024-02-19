Mirabella Financial Services LLP Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in eBay by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in eBay by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.28. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

