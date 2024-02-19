Mizuho Boosts Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $42.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HRMY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

HRMY stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $50.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.