Mizuho Cuts Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $12.00

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Herbalife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herbalife from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $8.07 on Friday. Herbalife has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 523.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 148,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 48,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

