Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.00

Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 140.30 ($1.77), with a volume of 112257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.50 ($1.79).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £161.93 million, a PE ratio of -2,338.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 133.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.38.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobius Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobius Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.