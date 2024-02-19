Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 59,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.1% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 509.9% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,672,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,913,000 after purchasing an additional 766,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $86.50. 9,673,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,966,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.02. The firm has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

