Mork Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mork Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Tapestry accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mork Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 13.7% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

TPR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.91. 2,998,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,385. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

