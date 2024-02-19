Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Holdings Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Motorola Solutions worth $85,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 100,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,860,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,334,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MSI traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.49. 548,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,221. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $333.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $319.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.