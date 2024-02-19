Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after buying an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.36 on Monday, reaching $459.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,864. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $462.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.76. The stock has a market cap of $367.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

