Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Buys 35,610 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.5% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $38.07. 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

