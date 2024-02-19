Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 25.4% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,176.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after acquiring an additional 316,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,827. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

