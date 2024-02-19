Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Invests $154,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares makes up approximately 0.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares by 9,790.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.80. 3,921,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $16.77.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

