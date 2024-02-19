Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MTL. Cormark boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised Mullen Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities set a C$16.75 price target on Mullen Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.61.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.04. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

