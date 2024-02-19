Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $395.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $395.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Murphy USA Stock Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 175,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,483,000 after buying an additional 64,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $397.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $367.93 and its 200 day moving average is $352.36. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $404.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 25.36 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

