Nano Market Cap Reaches $176.92 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $176.92 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,964.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00136919 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.28 or 0.00516264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00051924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.65 or 0.00212937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00150118 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00029462 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

