National Bankshares Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$59.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$61.14.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$50.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$49.26 and a 1 year high of C$69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

