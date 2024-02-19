National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $484.84 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $225.02 and a 52-week high of $488.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

