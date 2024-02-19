NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

NWG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($3.98) to GBX 330 ($4.17) in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NatWest Group to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 280 ($3.54) in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50 ($3.88).

NatWest Group Price Performance

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 216.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 218.66. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 168 ($2.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 296.10 ($3.74).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,265.31%.

Insider Transactions at NatWest Group

In other news, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,805.00). In related news, insider Roisin Donnelly bought 1,218 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £2,691.78 ($3,399.57). Also, insider Paul Thwaite sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £6,971.80 ($8,805.00). Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Articles

