Navcoin Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $30,603.16 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00117381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00034441 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020400 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006689 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000083 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

