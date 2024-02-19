NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $240.75 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.65 billion and $240.75 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00006757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00075966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007765 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,177,781,555 coins and its circulating supply is 1,040,595,196 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,177,686,017 with 1,040,595,196 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.58070792 USD and is up 5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $254,571,400.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.