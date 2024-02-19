NeoGenomics (NEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NeoGenomics Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NEO stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32.
Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
