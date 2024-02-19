NeoGenomics (NEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect NeoGenomics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NEO stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 245.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 370,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 263,007 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the first quarter worth about $201,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 106,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Stories

