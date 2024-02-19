NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Cut to $19.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded NerdWallet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

NerdWallet stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.43 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

