NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $19,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter worth about $11,754,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $107.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.85 and a twelve month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

