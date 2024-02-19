NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NXRT stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $797.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
