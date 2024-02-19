NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $797.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Activity

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $168,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXRT. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

