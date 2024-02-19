NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s Largest Position

ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081,108 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for about 8.5% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of NextEra Energy worth $263,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,943,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,566,164. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.