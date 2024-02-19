NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Country Trust Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $57.03. 9,943,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,566,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

