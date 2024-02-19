Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Helix Energy Solutions Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 717,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HLX stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $9.80. 1,207,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,003. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $11.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.