Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Bread Financial accounts for 0.5% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 477.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $913,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bread Financial by 188.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 414,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 270,750 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

BFH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,524. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

