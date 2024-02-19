Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 53,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,555 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy comprises 1.0% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 105.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after buying an additional 10,686,088 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

SWN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,786,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,554,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

