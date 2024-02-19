NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,371,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,469,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,704 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,590,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $157.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

