Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE JWN opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nordstrom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

