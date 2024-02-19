Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $48,259,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NSC opened at $252.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $257.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

