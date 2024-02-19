North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 235 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 153,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 153,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,566,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,096,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.37. 4,781,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

