North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 5,517 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $141,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,199,000 after buying an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,032,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.97. 404,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.