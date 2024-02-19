North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires Shares of 5,517 Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $141,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,199,000 after buying an additional 1,945,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,032,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.97. 404,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
