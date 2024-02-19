North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,304,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in MetLife by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.77. 3,575,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

