North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,189,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,230. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.92.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

