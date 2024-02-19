North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $589,000 Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,332,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,025,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 611,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

CBSH traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $51.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,194. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In related news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $30,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,321 shares of company stock worth $1,509,087. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

